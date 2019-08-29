Man convicted of murder after woman he was accused of raping died in car wreck in KCK

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape Shannon Keithley died in a fatal car crash in Kansas City, Kan., after allegedly being sexually assaulted. Now her alleged rapist has been charged with murder. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shannon Keithley died in a fatal car crash in Kansas City, Kan., after allegedly being sexually assaulted. Now her alleged rapist has been charged with murder.

A Wyandotte County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder after the woman he was charged with raping died in a traffic crash while fleeing the scene.

Orlando Taylor, 35, was charged in 2017 with the rape and murder of 39-year-old Shannon Keithley in Kansas City, Kansas.

The day Keithley died, when her SUV smashed into a concrete pillar on Leavenworth Road at the Interstate 635 overpass, Taylor was found and arrested hiding under the back deck of her house.

A knife was found in the driveway.

According to family and friends Keithley called 911 at her home and was calling 911 again when she crashed her car just after 5 a.m.

After Taylor was initially charged with burglary and rape Keithley’s family and friends began speaking out, calling for him to be charged with murder as well.

How we did this story The Star has followed the case of Orlando Taylor since 2017. This week a reporter checked on the progress of his trial, which ended with his conviction Wednesday.

