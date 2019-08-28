Crime
Douglas County deputy accused of sex with inmate loses law enforcement certification
A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy lost his law enforcement certification after he pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual relations with a jail inmate.
Mario Godinez’s certification was revoked last month by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, a state body that licenses law enforcement officers. The certification is necessary to work as an officer or deputy in Kansas.
According to documents produced by the CPOST agency, Godinez touched the inmate sexually at the Douglas County jail in January 2018. Later that same day, he allegedly met her at a convenience store while she was out on work release and the two had sex in his car.
Godinez was charged in Douglas County District Court with unlawful sexual relations. In March he pleaded no contest to aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Godinez was one of many officers who lost their certification this summer.
