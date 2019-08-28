Crime
Lawrence police officer loses certification after pleading guilty to domestic battery
A Lawrence police officer is no longer certified to work in law enforcement in Kansas after he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse earlier this year.
Sugatee Anglin lost his peace officers’ certification last month, according documents produced by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, a state body that licenses law enforcement officers.
Anglin was charged with domestic battery in Douglas County District Court last year and pleaded guilty in January.
According to the order of revocation, Anglin got into a fight with his wife last August.
Worried he would become “more violent,” the documents said, Anglin’s wife attempted to call her daughter to pick her and her other two children up.
In response, Anglin allegedly took her phone and held her down on the couch so she could not leave the home.
He “separated with the department” in January after he pleaded guilty, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Amy Rhoads.
The department declined to comment further.
Anglin was one of 16 officers who lost their certifications this summer.
