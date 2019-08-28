Olathe police officer loses law enforcement license for drinking on the job

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A former Olathe police officer lost his law enforcement certification for drinking while on duty last year.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training, a state body that licenses law enforcement officers, issued the order of revocation against the officer’s certification earlier this month.

The revocation document said Eric Yahn, who was an Olathe police officer for almost 20 years, lost his state certification for unprofessional conduct. The certification is necessary to work as a law enforcement officer in the state.

The Olathe Police Department told The Star that Yahn is a former employee and is not eligible for rehire.

Yahn allegedly either drank while on duty or arrived at work already impaired multiple times between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, 2018.

He was seen on video drinking from a bottle of whiskey and “demonstrating impaired speech, thought processing, decision making and physical movement” according to CPOST documents.

During the investigation, the documents say, Yahn admitted to drinking bourbon on duty multiple times.

Yahn worked for the Olathe Police Department from January 1999 until May 2018.

He was one of 16 officers to lose their certification this summer.