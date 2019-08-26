Independence police investigating homicide, suspect taken into custody

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of a homicide Monday in Independence.

According to the Independence Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of East 14th Street shortly before 1 p.m.

They located a deceased adult in the home and are investigating the death as a homicide.

One person was taken into custody, the department posted on social media.

This is the fifth homicide this year in Independence, according to data maintained by The Star. At this time last year, Independence had recorded 12 homicides.