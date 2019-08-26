Crime
Independence police investigating homicide, suspect taken into custody
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of a homicide Monday in Independence.
According to the Independence Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of East 14th Street shortly before 1 p.m.
They located a deceased adult in the home and are investigating the death as a homicide.
One person was taken into custody, the department posted on social media.
This is the fifth homicide this year in Independence, according to data maintained by The Star. At this time last year, Independence had recorded 12 homicides.
