Man found guilty in 2017 home invasion that left Independence resident dead

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 7, 2019.

Jurors found a Missouri man guilty of second-degree murder this week in connection to a 2017 home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of a 72-year-old resident, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The defendant, identified as Nathan Hendricks, 47, of Hermann, was also found guilty of two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and attempted robbery. The jury reached the verdict Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Hendricks was one of three men charged in the killing of William Domann, who had been shot multiple times after being restrained in his Independence home, prosecutors said.

According to a previous report in The Star about the case, police were called to the home on East 43rd Street South around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30, 2017 after a friend reported finding Domann’s door kicked in.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arriving officers found Domann dead inside the residence. A trail of blood outside the home and surveillance video led authorities to three suspects, including Hendricks.

A woman identified as “Sheila” in court documents told investigators that Hendricks was her ex-boyfriend and had been threatening to “rough” Domann up. A person had asked Domann to hide a Corvette that Hendricks had stolen. Hendricks wanted it back.

Prosecutors say Xavier Otero told police that Onelio Garcia and Hendricks contacted him about robbing somebody of $100,000.

Prosecutors allege that Hendricks dropped off Garcia and Otero at Domann’s home and went to park the vehicle. Otero told police he and Garcia forcibly entered the house and found Domann in his bedroom.

Otero apparently was wounded in a struggle with a gun and left a blood trail followed by investigators.

A man matching Otero’s appearance was then seen on surveillance video getting into a pickup truck with Hendricks and Garcia, charging documents alleged.

Hendricks was later arrested in Mississippi.

Hendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in the case on Sept. 20.

Online court records indicate Garcia pleaded guilty on July 30 to second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. A sentencing hearing for Garcia is set Feb. 6, 2020.

Otero’s case is still pending. According to court records, Otero is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 27, 2020.