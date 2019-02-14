Crime

Two charged with smashing car into KCK Cabela’s, trying to steal shotguns and rifles

By Tony Rizzo

February 14, 2019 10:32 AM

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Feb. 5, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Feb. 5, 2019.
By

Two Kansas City, Kan., residents are facing federal charges for a smash and grab break-in and theft of guns from Cabela’s.

Kyle Mendez, 29, and Brenda Tosh, 27, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Mendez was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting a stolen car across state lines.

In the incident last November, a car was used to smash through an exterior door of the store in the Legends area of Kansas City, Kan.

Mendez then allegedly broke into a secured area and loaded several shotguns and rifles into a shopping cart.

But police arrived and arrested Tosh. Mendez was arrested later.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

  Comments  