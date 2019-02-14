Two charged with smashing car into KCK Cabela’s, trying to steal shotguns and rifles

Two Kansas City, Kan., residents are facing federal charges for a smash and grab break-in and theft of guns from Cabela’s.
Kyle Mendez, 29, and Brenda Tosh, 27, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Mendez was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting a stolen car across state lines.
In the incident last November, a car was used to smash through an exterior door of the store in the Legends area of Kansas City, Kan.
Mendez then allegedly broke into a secured area and loaded several shotguns and rifles into a shopping cart.
But police arrived and arrested Tosh. Mendez was arrested later.
