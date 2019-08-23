Police identify Kansas City man found fatally shot inside Raytown home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who was found shot inside a house in Raytown early Wednesday.

Jerry L. Riley Jr., of Kansas City, was found suffering from several gunshots inside the residence in the 11600 Block of E. 60th Street.

Officers responded to the residence on a reported disturbance of shots fired inside the home. Police took two women who were at the home into custody.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No criminal charges have been filed and the shooting remained under investigation on Friday.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Riley’s death is Raytown’s seventh homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.