1 person killed, 1 child injured in shooting outside Kansas City home, police say

One person was killed and a child was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, according to police.

Police were called to investigate the double shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cypress Avenue.

According to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman, shots were fired after an argument broke out outside a home between two young men, both thought to be in their late teens.

Gunfire struck one of the young men and a girl, reported to be under the age of 10.

Arriving officers found the man lying in the yard with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Family members took the girl to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Wednesday night, police said.

Snapp said it appeared the girl was playing outside and was with the male victim in the yard at the time of the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a male in his late teens, and said it appeared the suspect was walking down the street before the shooting. No further description was available Wednesday night, and no arrests have been announced.

Officers were canvassing the area and looking to speak with witnesses Wednesday night as the investigation was ongoing.

The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 93rd homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.