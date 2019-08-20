Crime-fighting task force targets Kansas City, nets 355 arrests, about 70 firearms

About 200 people arrested during crackdown on violent crime About 200 people were arrested during a 60-day operation targeting gang violence and violent crime in Kansas City, Kan., authorities announced Thursday, May 3, 2018. About half of the people arrested allegedly were gang members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 200 people were arrested during a 60-day operation targeting gang violence and violent crime in Kansas City, Kan., authorities announced Thursday, May 3, 2018. About half of the people arrested allegedly were gang members.

A 10-week, crime-fighting initiative targeting gang, drug and gun activity in Kansas City has led to the arrest of 355 people and the seizure of nearly 70 firearms, authorities announced Tuesday.

The effort, dubbed Operation Triple Beam, involved law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies through the Midwest Violent Task Force. The operation ran from late May to mid-August.

During a news conference Tuesday that included Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, officials said more than 115 of the arrests were for drug offenses, 71 for weapons and 25 for burglary. Eight people were arrested in connection to homicides, including two teenagers, ages 14 and 15.

“We have had a serious problem with violent crime in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield and we must address that issues,” Parson said. “Operation Triple Beam is a great start in the right direction to address violent crime in Kansas City.”

Others arrested included gang members. The national effort included fugitives who were arrested in Mexico, officials said.

Law enforcement also seized more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and 4.4 kilograms of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, heroine, cocaine and marijuana. Many of those arrested face new charges for drugs and firearms possession in state and federal court, according to officials.

U.S. Marshal Mark James said the goal of the operation was to bring a high-intensity, full-court press on the violent criminals who were victimizing communities in the area.

He thanked the officers, deputies and agents who worked to “go after and bring these predators to justice,” adding they would not rest as violent criminals continue to harm the community.

The initiative falls under the U.S. Marshals’ nationwide crime reduction program called Operation Triple Beam. Last year, about 200 people were arrested during an operation in Kansas City, Kansas.

And earlier this summer, federal and local police said a 60-day initiative in Kansas City, Kansas, resulted in the arrest of 219 people and cleared 583 warrants.

In July, police in Kansas City, Missouri, reported 52 nonfatal shootings, compared with 36 nonfatal shootings last year in Kansas City. So far in 2019, there have been 299 nonfatal shootings.

The city’s most recent homicide came Monday when responding police officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries in the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue. Her killing was the city’s 92nd homicide this year compared with 93 by this time last year, according to data kept by The Star. That list includes fatal police shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.