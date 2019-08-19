Deadly shootings take lives of two men in their 20s over weekend in Kansas City, Kansas

Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. Luke Nozicka/The Kansas City Star

Two men, both in their 20s, were the victims of separate deadly shootings this past weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, police said Monday.

The homicide victims were identified as Melvin R. James Jr., 25, of Kansas City, and Charles L. Morris Jr., 22, of Kansas City, Kansas.

They were the city’s 20th and 21st homicides of the year, according to data kept by The Star that includes fatal police shootings.

Morris’ body was discovered shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday by officers responding to reports of a dead person in the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police determined that he had been shot.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and confirmed that Morris was deceased.

James was killed early Sunday in a double shooting that left another man fighting for his life, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. at the Forest Glen Estates Town Homes and Apartments in the 400 block of North 64th Terrace, where they found the victims.

James was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical workers. The other victim was rushed to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to police.

No motive or suspect information has been released in either deadly shooting.

Both homicides are being handled by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).