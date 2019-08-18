Gunshot victim pushed out of vehicle in front of Target in Lee’s Summit, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A gunshot victim was pushed out of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in front of a Target in Lee’s Summit, police said.

Officers were called at 1:40 p.m. to the store at 1850 NW Chipman Road in reference to a gunshot victim, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a Lee’s Summit police spokesman.

Police found the victim, a man in his late 20s, lying on the sidewalk in front of the store, Depue said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as non-life threatening.

The investigation revealed the victim was pushed out of a vehicle, which fled the area before officers arrived, according to police.

Detectives were questioning the victim and taking witness statements, Depue said. They were trying to determining where the shooting occurred.