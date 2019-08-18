Crime
Gunshot victim pushed out of vehicle in front of Target in Lee’s Summit, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A gunshot victim was pushed out of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in front of a Target in Lee’s Summit, police said.
Officers were called at 1:40 p.m. to the store at 1850 NW Chipman Road in reference to a gunshot victim, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a Lee’s Summit police spokesman.
Police found the victim, a man in his late 20s, lying on the sidewalk in front of the store, Depue said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as non-life threatening.
The investigation revealed the victim was pushed out of a vehicle, which fled the area before officers arrived, according to police.
Detectives were questioning the victim and taking witness statements, Depue said. They were trying to determining where the shooting occurred.
Comments