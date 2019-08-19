3 charged with murder after KCK teen is shot and killed while riding in vehicle

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Three people have been charged after gunfire struck and killed a 17-year-old boy who was riding in a vehicle last week in Kansas City, Kansas, according to court records filed Monday.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office charged Demetri Denzi Irvin, Dai’leon Kaine Henderson and Tobias Jebrel Womack with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, and criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle in connection to the Aug. 13 shooting.

Two of the suspects — Irvin, 22, and Womack, 20 — remained in custody at the Wyandotte County jail Monday.

A third suspect, Henderson, did not appear to be in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The charges were filed after Jo’shawn Garrett, a teenager from Kansas City, Kansas, was killed and a man was seriously injured in the shooting. Police were called to investigate the incident just before 10 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 1900 block of North 15th Street.

According to police, the two were riding in the backseat of a vehicle that was traveling east on Parallel Avenue between 38th and 18th streets when they were hit by gunfire coming from another vehicle.

Jo’shawn and the man were taken to a hospital. The teen died from his injuries while the man was listed in stable condition Aug. 14.

Residents in the area the morning after the shooting described hearing several bursts of rapid gunfire.

Online records indicate Irvin and Womack were booked into the county jail on Aug. 14.

In addition to the murder charge, Irvin is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

The case is pending in Wyandotte County District Court.