Crime
Congresswoman Hartzler’s rural Missouri property searched for missing Kansas woman
How to report a missing person
The search for a missing Overland Park woman brought investigators on Tuesday to a rural property south of Harrisonville owned by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was at the property as it assisted Overland Park police in searching for 49-year old Sylvia Anne Ussery-Pearson, who was last seen Monday.
About 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said was finished searching the area. A spokesman for Hartzler said he was told nothing relevant had been found.
The search began earlier in the day in Overland Park, Kansas, where police asked for the public’s help finding ussery-Pearson, who left her home Monday and never returned, according to police.
Her disappearance was “extremely out of character for her and her family is concerned,” according to a statement from the Overland Park Police Department. Ussery-Pearson was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.
Steve Walsh, a spokesman for Hartzler, said the sheriff’s office informed him of the search. Investigators had been at a property Hartzler owns in rural Cass County, where Hartzler has a residence and a farm property, Walsh said.
Why the investigation led to the property, even briefly, was a mystery to Hartzler’s office, Walsh said. He said he knew of no connection between Hartzler and Ussery-Pearson.
“We’re all shocked by this,” he said.
In a news release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said investigators searched the area as they followed up on leads.
Earlier Tuesday, Lenexa police assisting Overland Park police temporarily staged a perimeter around a home near 82nd Terrace and Constance Street.
Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said Lenexa police were holding the house in relation to the search for Ussery-Pearson.
By mid-afternoon, police had left the house.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Overland Park police at 913-344-8750.
Comments