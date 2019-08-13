Investigators search rural Cass County for missing Overland Park woman

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has joined the search for a missing 49-year-old Overland Park woman.

The woman, Sylvia Anne Ussery-Pearson, left her home Monday and never returned, Overland Park police said.

Police said Ussery-Pearson’s disappearance is “extremely out of character for her and her family is concerned.”

In a news release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators were assisting Overland Park police with the missing persons case.

Investigators on Tuesday afternoon were searching a rural area south of Harrisonville, following up on leads, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Tuesday, Lenexa police temporarily staged a perimeter around a home near 82nd Terrace and Constance Street. Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said Lenexa police were holding the house in relation to the search for Ussery-Pearson.

Ussery-Pearson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Overland Park police at 913-344-8750.