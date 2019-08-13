Police investigate case of missing 49-year-old woman in Johnson County

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Overland Park police asked for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen at her home Monday morning.

Sylvia Anne Ussery-Pearson, 49, left her home Monday morning and never returned, police said.

“This is extremely out of character for her and her family is concerned,” the Overland Park Police Department said in a news release.

Ussery-Pearson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

Lenexa police on Tuesday temporarily staged a perimeter around a home near 82nd Terrace and Constance Street to assist Overland Park police in their investigation.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said Lenexa police were holding the house in relation to the search for Ussery-Pearson.

Police began clearing the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Overland Park police at 913-344-8750.