Suspect fatally shot by police in KCK after car, foot chase with officers

Officer involved shooting at Coy Street, Gilmore Avenue Kansas City, Kansas police assisted KCPD officers who were pursuing a suspect who attempted to run over a police officer, according to Officer Zac Blair. The incident remains under a joint investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kansas police assisted KCPD officers who were pursuing a suspect who attempted to run over a police officer, according to Officer Zac Blair. The incident remains under a joint investigation.

One person was killed in a police shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City, Missouri police said the incident started near 39th and Indiana when officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop.

Officers were trying to talk to the driver when he began speeding off. One officer was dragged while the other officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

A pursuit began seconds later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At about 12:50 p.m., KCK officers began assisting in the incident, said Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The vehicle was chased until it went the wrong way on Interstate 70.

The person abandoned the car on Interstate 670 and fled on foot.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police helicopter tracked the suspect to the area of Coy Street and Gilmore Avenue.

KCK police made contact with the suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

“When he did so, our officers did have to shoot back and as a result of the shooting, he did die,” said Officer Zac Blair, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

A witness near the scene of the shooting, Marvin Cawthon, said he heard a car revving its engine and saw it coming up the street.

“He was flying, he was on a high-speed chase,” Cawthon said.

When the driver tried to run on foot, Cawthon said he heard officers ordering the man to “drop it.”

Then he heard a couple of gunshots.

No officers were injured.

The area where the shooting occurred has been blocked off while detectives and crime scene technicians gather evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

The shooting remains under investigation.