Crime

Independence police looking for driver of pickup truck involved in fatal hit and run

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

Independence police are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck involved in a fatal hit and run Sunday morning.

Thirty-year old Misty M. Collins, of Independence, was struck and killed as she walked along the shoulder of U.S. 24 Highway and Kiger Road, the Independence Police Department said.

The vehicle fled east on the highway. Surveillance videos from businesses in the area captured the incident.

The vehicle appears to be a black, older model truck, possibly a 1995-2002 Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  