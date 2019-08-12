Crime
Independence police looking for driver of pickup truck involved in fatal hit and run
Independence police are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck involved in a fatal hit and run Sunday morning.
Thirty-year old Misty M. Collins, of Independence, was struck and killed as she walked along the shoulder of U.S. 24 Highway and Kiger Road, the Independence Police Department said.
The vehicle fled east on the highway. Surveillance videos from businesses in the area captured the incident.
The vehicle appears to be a black, older model truck, possibly a 1995-2002 Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
