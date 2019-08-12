Independence police looking for driver of pickup truck involved in fatal hit and run

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Independence police are searching for the driver of a black pickup truck involved in a fatal hit and run Sunday morning.

Thirty-year old Misty M. Collins, of Independence, was struck and killed as she walked along the shoulder of U.S. 24 Highway and Kiger Road, the Independence Police Department said.

The vehicle fled east on the highway. Surveillance videos from businesses in the area captured the incident.

The vehicle appears to be a black, older model truck, possibly a 1995-2002 Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.