Woman in critical condition after she was struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in KC

A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle about 5:10 p.m. at East Linwood and Van Brunt boulevards, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The unknown vehicle, which was heading northbound, struck the pedestrian and left the scene, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a police department spokesman.

The woman was hit while she was crossing Van Brunt. She was not walking in a painted crosswalk, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.