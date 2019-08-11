Crime
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Independence Sunday morning; police seek driver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run traffic crash Sunday morning in Independence, according to police.
The wreck was reported about 5:30 a.m. at U.S. 24 highway and Kiger Road, where an unknown vehicle left the road and hit a pedestrian as she was walking along the shoulder, according to the Independence Police Department.
The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman, died at the scene. Police did not immediately release her name, pending notification of next of kin.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Independence police at 816-325-7811 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Police continued to investigate the crash.
