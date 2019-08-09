Local
Woman killed, four injured in crash at I-70 and Central Avenue in KCK
A 40-year-old woman was killed and four others injured in a crash Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
Three vehicles were involved in the incident at Interstate 70 and Central Avenue, said Officer Zac Blair, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
A black vehicle turning left from the highway was struck by a white van traveling east on Central Avenue. The black vehicle was spun into a red vehicle stopped at the intersection.
The driver of the black vehicle was transported to a local hospital where she died, Blair said. Two juveniles in the vehicle were also taken for treatment.
Two occupants in the white van were transported with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
No one in the red vehicle was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
