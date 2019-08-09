Woman killed, four injured in crash at I-70 and Central Avenue in KCK

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A 40-year-old woman was killed and four others injured in a crash Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident at Interstate 70 and Central Avenue, said Officer Zac Blair, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

A black vehicle turning left from the highway was struck by a white van traveling east on Central Avenue. The black vehicle was spun into a red vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the black vehicle was transported to a local hospital where she died, Blair said. Two juveniles in the vehicle were also taken for treatment.

Two occupants in the white van were transported with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

No one in the red vehicle was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.