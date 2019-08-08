Olathe 14-year-old killed Thursday was preparing for freshman year of high school

14-year-old is shot and killed Thursday in Olathe Emergency crews worked at the scene where a 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Thursday in the 12000 block of South Constance Street in Olathe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency crews worked at the scene where a 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Thursday in the 12000 block of South Constance Street in Olathe.

A 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Olathe early Thursday was getting ready to start his freshman year of high school at Olathe East, according to a school district spokesman.

Zavier Mendoza was shot to death during a disturbance about 2:15 a.m. at a townhome in the 12500 block of South Constance Street, according to the Olathe Police Department.

He had just finished eighth grade at Pioneer Trail Middle School in May, said Cody Kennedy, a spokesman for Olathe Public Schools.

Another boy, also 14 years old, was arrested hours after the shooting, police said. Police have not publicly identified him.

The suspect was known to Zavier, police said. Officers have contacted everyone involved in the disturbance, the Olathe Police Department said.

In a message sent to Pioneer Trail parents, the middle school’s principal, Julie Veatch said counselors would be made available from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. The message included an attachment sharing tips about grief for young people.

“Supporting our students and staff is our first priority. There may be some students who take this loss hard and who may need someone to talk to,” the school’s message said.

“We will have additional counselors on hand at Pioneer Trail for any student or staff who may need additional support. Our counselors will be available on Friday from 1-3 p.m. If assistance is needed beyond this weekend, please reach out to the school.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help Zavier’s family cover funeral expenses has raised more than $2,700.

A statement from the organizer of the fundraiser, Kenny Thomas, said Zavier was “a good kid” who was “looking forward to starting his first year in high school and playing football at Olathe East.

“With that being said, the Mother is on disability and out of work,” the statement said. “We are in desperate need of funds to send our beautiful boy home.”

Police would not say what led to the arrest of the other boy, other than to say they had been in contact with the him since early on in the investigation.

Details about the disturbance preceding the deadly shooting were not available, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a police department spokesman.

“I don’t have that information yet, but what I can tell you is that it will be a piece of a bigger picture as investigators work the next couple days and weeks to discover the truth of what happened,” he said.

Police were in contact with the victim’s family overnight to help them deal with what they are going through, Yeldell said.

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Reporters Robert A. Cronkleton and Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.