14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting of another teen in Olathe Thursday morning

Emergency crews worked at the scene where a 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Thursday in the 12000 block of South Constance Street in Olathe.

A 14-year-old boy was in police custody Thursday morning, hours after another teen was shot and killed at an Olathe Townhome, according to authorities.

The suspect was known to the victim, who was also a 14-year-old boy, police said. Officers have contacted everyone involved in the disturbance, the Olathe Police Department said.

Police did not say what led to the arrest, other than to say they had been in contact with the suspect since early on in the investigation.

Police responded to the shooting about 2:15 a.m. in the 12500 block of South Constance Street. Arriving officers found that the victim had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s name and the suspect’s name have not been released.

Details about the disturbance preceding the shooting was not immediately available, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a police department spokesman.

“I don’t have that information yet, but what I can tell you is that it will be a piece of a bigger picture as investigators work the next couple days and weeks to discover the truth of what happened,” he said.

Police were in contact with the victim’s family overnight to help them deal with what they are going through, Yeldell said.

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy,” he said.

Police were asking residents in the area to report any criminal, suspicious or unusual activity that they saw overnight to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).