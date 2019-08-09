Teen shot in Grandview was attempting to rob area business, police say

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 7, 2019.

The 15-year-old boy shot in Grandview Thursday was allegedly attempting to rob an area business, police said Friday.

Officers were called to Blue Ridge Boulevard and Grandview Road around 4:30 p.m. because of a shooting.

The teen was found with minor injuries and brought to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, an adult employee of the business had shot the teen during an attempted robbery.

The teen was taken into custody by police after he was treated. Police said his case was turned over to juvenile authorities for charges.

The shooting occurred the same day a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Olathe. Another 14-year-old was arrested in that incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.