15-year-old boy shot in Grandview Thursday

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Grandview Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Grandview police were called to the area of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Grandview Road about 4:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the Grandview Police Department.

Arriving officers found the teen with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital. Police have not released his condition.

In a tweet, police said a suspect remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Identities of the teen and the reported suspect were being withheld, pending investigation, police said.

The shooting occurred the same day a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Olathe. Another 14-year-old was arrested in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.