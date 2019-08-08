14-year-old boy is shot and killed in Olathe; police investigate homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Thursday following a reported disturbance in the 12500 block of South Constance Street, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Officers responding to the incident at the Black Bob Court Townhomes at 2:17 a.m. found the boy dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s name has not been released. Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police had no suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).