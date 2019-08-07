KC man accused of fatally shooting woman at a stoplight pleads guilty

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 7, 2019.

A 21-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a young woman in a car while stopped at a traffic signal in 2017, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.

Anton L. Hunter pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting in connection to the death of 18-year-old Isabell Addison, according to the prosecutor’s news release.

The shooting happened after 9:15 p.m. April 30, 2017.

According to court records, a passenger in the car Addison was driving told police they were stopped at a red light at the corner of Blue Parkway and Cleveland Avenue when the passenger in the black car next to them began shooting into their car.

Addison was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

Police found four shell casings in the street and five in the car Hunter had been riding in. Addison’s driver’s side window had been shattered and police found “numerous” bullet holes in the door, court records said.

A woman who was driving the black car later told police that she was Hunter’s girlfriend and did not know why he began shooting at the car next to them. Shortly before, she and Hunter had an argument over french fries.

The prosecutor’s office filed charges against Hunter in September 2017 but police were unable to locate him.

At the time, the young woman’s father, Mike Addison, along with police and prosecutors, pleaded for the public’s assistance in locating the suspected shooter.

Then, in December 2017, police took Hunter into custody, court records said.

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced in the case at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

The prosecutor’s office said it is seeking a prison sentence up to 25 years as part of the plea agreement.

