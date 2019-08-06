One injured in shooting at Raymore Walmart parking lot, police say The Raymore Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting in the Walmart parking lot, police said in a tweet Tuesday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Raymore Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting in the Walmart parking lot, police said in a tweet Tuesday night.

The Raymore Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a man injured in the Walmart parking lot, police said.

Police were called to investigate a report of a shooting around 6:20 p.m. to the Walmart at 2015 W. Foxwood Drive, according to a tweet the police department posted.

According to Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman, the man had just taken another person shopping, and the two were loading groceries into his car when another vehicle pulled up behind them in the parking lot.

Zimmerman said there was “an exchange of words between the individual and the suspect vehicle.” The man was trying to get into his car when someone in the other vehicle allegedly brandished a gun and fired two shots, striking the man, the police chief said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect left the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Part of the store’s parking lot was blocked off as police continued their investigation Tuesday night. The store remained open.

This is a developing story.