Police ID two men stabbed to death in northeast Kansas City; investigation ongoing
Police have identified two men who were found stabbed to death Tuesday morning in northeastern Kansas City.
Kansas City residents Michael McLin, 56, and Kevin Waters, 52, were found dead about 6 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center at Ninth Street and Winner Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police were investigating the deaths as a double homicide.
No suspect information has been released.
Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The two deaths Tuesday morning marked the 87th and 88th homicides of the year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star that includes fatal police shootings. By the end of the year in 2018, the city recorded 143 homicides.
