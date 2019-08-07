Police ID two men stabbed to death in northeast Kansas City; investigation ongoing

Two men found stabbed to death in Kansas City Police investigated a double homicide Tuesday morning after two men were found stabbed to death near Ninth Street and Winner Road. Officers were called to the scene about 6 a.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police investigated a double homicide Tuesday morning after two men were found stabbed to death near Ninth Street and Winner Road. Officers were called to the scene about 6 a.m.

Police have identified two men who were found stabbed to death Tuesday morning in northeastern Kansas City.

Kansas City residents Michael McLin, 56, and Kevin Waters, 52, were found dead about 6 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center at Ninth Street and Winner Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The two deaths Tuesday morning marked the 87th and 88th homicides of the year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star that includes fatal police shootings. By the end of the year in 2018, the city recorded 143 homicides.