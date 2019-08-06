KC man admits taking pornographic photos of 7-year-old girl, is sentenced in court

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 46-year-old Kansas City man who reportedly bought snacks and drinks for neighborhood children has been sentenced to 15 years and 4 months in federal prison on child porn charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City.

A federal judge also ordered Dennis Lamont Everette to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his incarceration, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s office.

Everette pleaded guilty in January to receiving child pornography and admitted that he used his cellphone to take pornographic photos of a 7-year-old girl.

According to court documents:

Law enforcement began investigating after the images were found on Everette’s cellphone by the victim’s sister, who had borrowed the phone. The victim’s mother notified police.

The victim told investigators that Everette had rewarded her with gum for taking off her clothes and posing as he instructed her to. The victim also indicated on an anatomical drawing where Everette had touched her, both on top of and under her clothes, according to federal prosecutors.

Everette allegedly played games with neighborhood kids and bought them snacks and drinks, prosecutors said.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.