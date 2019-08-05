Independence man charged with sexually assaulting two boys under the age of 10

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

An Independence man has been charged with entering a stranger’s apartment and sexually assaulting two boys under the age of 10.

Treyvohn D. Covington, 25, was charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of child molestation and burglary.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Covington told police he had been drinking heavily and blacked out.

Independence police responded to the incident early Aug. 4. According to a probable cause statement, officers found Covington in the living room naked from the waist down.

The victims, including one boy who has autism, were taken to a child protection center where they were forensically interviewed.

Covington told police he had been out drinking with his friends and has no recollection of what happened, court documents said.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Covington yet.