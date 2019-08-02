Crime
Jurors recommend 20-year prison sentence in Platte County child molestation case
A Platte County jury has recommended that a man found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old girl be sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Corey Nathaniel Gray, 23, was convicted after a three-day jury trial this week of first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation.
The assault took place in a Platte City motel in February 2015. Gray told the victim not to say anything about the assault. However, the victim told another girl who informed an adult relative, said Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd.
The adult contacted authorities, Zahnd said.
“The victim in this case showed incredible courage and strength,” Zahnd said in a statement. “Both girls were very brave in coming forward about the abuse.”
Jurors recommended that Gray be sentenced to 15 years for statutory sodomy and five years on the child molestation conviction.
Gray is scheduled to be sentenced in Platte County Circuit Court on Oct. 10, Zahnd said.
