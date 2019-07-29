After body is found in woods behind KCK cemetery, police investigate suspicious death

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police said they were investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a wooded area in Kansas City, Kansas.

About 2:30 p.m. police were called to the area of 38th Street and State Avenue, according to a statement from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. Officers found a man dead in the woods behind a cemetery.

Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Westlawn Cemetery are located in that area.

The death is being investigated by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, which has asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.