KC police need help identifying man who allegedly robbed a gas station twice

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a gas station twice.

The burglaries took place at 3:30 a.m. on July 24 and 3:41 a.m. on August 2 at the Phillips 66 at 112000 N. Ambassador.

Police says the man may have been in a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 extended cab truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW