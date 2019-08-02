Crime
KC police need help identifying man who allegedly robbed a gas station twice
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a gas station twice.
The burglaries took place at 3:30 a.m. on July 24 and 3:41 a.m. on August 2 at the Phillips 66 at 112000 N. Ambassador.
Police says the man may have been in a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 extended cab truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
