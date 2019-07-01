Charges filed in 2018 Prairie Village shooting of man who interrupted car burglary

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Kansas City, Kansas, resident was charged Monday with shooting a man who interrupted a vehicle burglary in June 2018 in Praire Village, prosecutors said.

Jacob Chaney, 29, was charged in Johnson County District Court with eight offenses that included attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary of a vehicle, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:35 p.m. June 15, 2018, in the 2500 block of 73rd Street. The victim was shot multiple times and was in stable condition, police said at the time.

Someone was allegedly trying to burglarize a vehicle in front of a home and shot the victim in the process, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In charging documents, Chaney was accused of entering three vehicles that day. He fired multiple rounds at a man in an attempted to commit murder, according to prosecutors.

Chaney did not yet have an attorney listed in court records who could be reached for comment.