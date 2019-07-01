Crime
Charges filed in 2018 Prairie Village shooting of man who interrupted car burglary
A Kansas City, Kansas, resident was charged Monday with shooting a man who interrupted a vehicle burglary in June 2018 in Praire Village, prosecutors said.
Jacob Chaney, 29, was charged in Johnson County District Court with eight offenses that included attempted murder, aggravated assault and burglary of a vehicle, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:35 p.m. June 15, 2018, in the 2500 block of 73rd Street. The victim was shot multiple times and was in stable condition, police said at the time.
Someone was allegedly trying to burglarize a vehicle in front of a home and shot the victim in the process, police said.
In charging documents, Chaney was accused of entering three vehicles that day. He fired multiple rounds at a man in an attempted to commit murder, according to prosecutors.
Chaney did not yet have an attorney listed in court records who could be reached for comment.
