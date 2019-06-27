Burglars stole 1,400 cellphones from stores in five Midwest states, feds say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two Kansas City men have been indicted in an alleged conspiracy to steal more than 1,400 cellphones, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Victor Chernetskiy, 29, and Bryan C. Kirkendoll II, 29, have been indicted by a grand jury, accused of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and three counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Chernetskiy is charged with a fourth count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

According to prosecutors, the pair committed 48 burglaries across five states between November 2018 and June 2019. They are accused of stealing over $1 million worth of electronic devices.

The pair allegedly stole from stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Oklahoma before crossing state lines to sell the items.

Using crowbars and screwdrivers, Chernetskiy and Kirkendoll pried open doors and broke glass windows of electronic stores, according to the charges. They would then gather any unsecured electronics, according to the indictment.

The pair was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Chernetskiy is being held in federal custody without bond. Kirkendoll has been released on bond.