Topeka man gets life in prison for 2017 downtown Lawrence killings

A 22-year-old Topeka man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing three people in downtown Lawrence, according to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony L. Roberts Jr was sentenced Thursday after he was convicted in June for the Massachusetts Street shooting that killed three people on Oct 1, 2017. The killings stemmed from a violent confrontation between rival groups of men.

Roberts was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Colwin Henderson III, 20, of Topeka; first-degree felony murder for the death of Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22 of Shawnee; first-degree felony murder for the death of Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka; and attempted second-degree murder of Tahzay Rayton, who was shot twice.

District Court Judge Sally D. Pokorny sentenced Roberts to just over 68 years to life in state prison. If Roberts becomes eligible for release, he will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years, the district attorney said.

Two other men from Topeka, Ahmad Rayton and Dominique J. McMillon, charged after the shooting pleaded to lesser charges earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.