Defendant pleads no contest to role in 2017 Mass Street triple killing

One of three young men charged in the 2017 downtown Lawrence shooting that killed three people has pleaded no contest to battery, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Dominique J. McMillon, 20, of Topeka, had started a fight that led up to the killings on Oct. 1 on Massachusetts Street, the district attorney’s office said.

The three people killed by gunfire were Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and two men from Topeka — Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20.

By pleading no contest Tuesday, District Attorney Charles Branson said McMillon is acknowledging his role in the incident. Prosecutors said McMillon “started the fight that quickly escalated” when others became involved.

Following the plea, McMillon was sentenced to 180 days. The district attorney’s office noted McMillon was in custody for 463 days until he was released on his own recognizance shortly after a mistrial was declared in the case last November.

Cases are pending for the other two men who were charged after the shooting.

Ahmad Rayton is scheduled to go to trial April 8. Rayton is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anthony Roberts Jr. is scheduled to go to trial June 10, and he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.