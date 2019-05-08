Topeka man sentenced for 2017 Massachusetts Street shooting in Lawrence

Three Lawrence shooting suspects appeared in court today The three men charged in the violence in downtown Lawrence Oct. 1 appeared in the Douglas County District Court Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The three men charged in the violence in downtown Lawrence Oct. 1 appeared in the Douglas County District Court Wednesday.

One of the three Topeka men charged in connection with a 2017 shooting and triple homicide in downtown Lawrence was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced in a news release Wednesday.

Ahmad Rayton, 23, plead guilty in April to the attempted voluntary manslaughter of Robert Wheeler.

The charges stemmed from a violent confrontation which killed three and injured two near 11th and Massachusetts Street around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2017.

According to witnesses that testified at a 2018 preliminary hearing, the fighting was the result of bad blood between rival groups who had traveled to Lawrence from Topeka.

In addition to 120 months in prison, Rayton will be subject to a year of supervision after he is released and must register as a violent offender for 15 years, the release said.

Two other men were charged in relation to the shooting, Dominique J. McMillon and Anthony Roberts Jr.

In March McMillon was sentenced to 180 days in prison after pleading no contest to battery.

Roberts is scheduled to go to trial on June 10. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.