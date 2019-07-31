Young boy shot twice in KCK Wednesday is rushed to hospital

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A young boy was shot twice and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. near the 7500 block of State Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim, who they described as a young juvenile male, had been shot twice, said Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The child was rushed to a hospital where he was in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police had no description of a suspect, “but being it was 12 o’clock, right around lunch time, we are hoping witnesses may have seen something,” Westbrook said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Police blocked off State Avenue for several blocks while crime scene investigators collected evidence.

About 10 shell casings were left behind in the street, marked by yellow evidence cards marked by police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.