Unified Government official resigns after guilty verdict in misdemeanor battery case

A Wyandotte County official resigned Wednesday, a day after he was convicted at trial of misdemeanor battery against a fellow employee.

Dennis Laughlin was general services director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, when he was charged in June 2018 with misdemeanor battery. He was accused of assaulting an employee in May, according to court documents.

Unified Government spokesperson Mike Taylor said in a statement Tuesday that the government investigated the incident independently but “came to a different conclusion than the jury.”

Following the jury verdict, the statement said, the city planned to take action.

In a statement Wednesday, Taylor said Laughlin would have been fired if he did not resign.