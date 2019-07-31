10-year-old girl crashes SUV into electrical box in Kansas City, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 10-year-old girl driving an SUV crashed into an electrical box Wednesday morning in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash before 7:45 a.m. at Olive and East 12th streets, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

The girl’s mother arrived at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital with what police said appeared to be minor injuries.

It was unclear where the girl and the SUV came from or how long the child had been driving before the crash, police said.

Hours later, a crew arrived at the intersection to fix the smashed electrical box.