Unified Government supervisor convicted of battery against worker is still employed

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

The Director of General Services for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, was convicted by jury Tuesday of misdemeanor aggravated battery.

Dennis Laughlin was charged in Wyandotte County District Court in June 2018 after he was accused of assaulting another employee in May, according to court documents.

The Unified Government confirmed Laughlin and the victim were employed by the local government.

UG spokesman Mike Taylor said in a statement that action will be taken in light of the verdict.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The UG thoroughly investigated the incident when it was reported. That investigation came to a different conclusion than the jury,” the statement said. “But now that the jury has spoken after a trial, the UG will take steps it deems appropriate.”

According to the KCUR public radio station, Laughlin was accused of grabbing a female employee by the shirt and pushing her against a wall.

Laughlin testified Tuesday that it “struck him as funny,” according to KCUR.

Laughlin is currently still employed with the Unified Government.

His sentencing has not been scheduled yet.