Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler announces plan to retire later this year

In this 2016 file photo, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler speaks about the late Capt. Robert Melton, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler has announced his intention to retire later this year, the chief said in a statement Wednesday.

Zeigler, who has been the police chief for four and a half years — serving 29 years total with the department, said his retirement will go into effect Sept. 11.

“Officers have and will continue to do an amazing job in spite of the difficulties we have faced over the last four and a half years,” Zeigler said in a statement. “I am leaving the Department at a time when the leadership is strong, the morale is high, and community support and trust is steadfast.”

“A very special thank you to our citizens and businesses for the tremendous outpouring of support when we suffered the loss of Detective Brad Lancaster and Captain Robert Melton in 2016. It was very comforting to their families and our Department.”

I am retiring effective September 11, 2019. Thank you for all of the support during my time as Chief! pic.twitter.com/cXRrtZrJtv — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 10, 2019