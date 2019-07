If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot Tuesday outside a McDonald’s restaurant near East 23rd Street and Noland Road, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. The man was seriously injured, police said.

Two people were arrested.

The Independence Police Department was investigating the shooting.

Officer John Syme, a police department spokesman, said witnesses told investigators that an argument inside the restaurant spilled outside and turned physical.