Search of Platte City man’s home uncovered child pornography, prosecutors say

A Platte City man is facing criminal charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his home and allegedly seized child pornography and computer equipment, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Ross B. Steele, 57, was charged in Platte County Circuit Court Friday after an investigation by the highway patrol, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.

According to court records, an investigator with the highway patrol found Steele was connected to an online group that shared child pornography.

On Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at Steele’s home in Platte City where they allegedly found hundreds of computer files that contained child pornography.

Steele denied downloading the child pornography. He is being held without bond in the Platte County Detention Center, according to court records.

Online court records did not list an attorney representing Steele who could be reached for comment Tuesday.