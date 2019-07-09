Woman at Kansas City DMV started shooting because line was too slow, police say

Witness describes police response at Northland DMV Kathy Coulter, of Kansas City, described seeing police responding to reports of an armed person Tuesday morning at the Parkville License office at 6400 North Cosby Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kathy Coulter, of Kansas City, described seeing police responding to reports of an armed person Tuesday morning at the Parkville License office at 6400 North Cosby Avenue.

A woman upset that the line wasn’t moving fast enough at a DMV licensing office in Kansas City’s Northland allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots outside, police and witnesses said.

Police rushed to the Parkville Licensing Office about 11:25 a.m. after receiving reports of an armed woman. Arriving officers took the woman into custody as she was getting into her car in the parking lot.

A witness, Kathy Coulter, said she had just pulled into a bank near the office at 6400 N. Cosby Avenue when she saw three police cars speed around the corner into the parking lot.

The officers “jumped out and jumped a woman who was trying to get into her car,” Coulter said. “They took her down and handcuffed her right away.”

Firefighters and an ambulance responded to the licensing office and took the woman who was said to have been armed to a hospital.

No one else was injured in the incident.