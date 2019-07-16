Police investigate sexual assault reported in car outside Platte County High School

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Police in Platte City are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred inside a vehicle on Platte County High School property.

The reported assault occurred July 7 in the parking lot of the school at 1501 Branch St., police said.

Sgt. Mike Mand, the police department’s spokesman, described the victim as a juvenile female and the suspect as a juvenile male.

The reported assault did not occur during school hours, police said. School was not in session.

Police said investigators were working with the the county’s juvenile office and the school district.