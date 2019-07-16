Police investigate sexual assault reported in car outside Platte County High School

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
Police in Platte City are investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred inside a vehicle on Platte County High School property.
The reported assault occurred July 7 in the parking lot of the school at 1501 Branch St., police said.
Sgt. Mike Mand, the police department’s spokesman, described the victim as a juvenile female and the suspect as a juvenile male.
The reported assault did not occur during school hours, police said. School was not in session.
