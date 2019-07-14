Local
Johnson County couple killed, third person hurt after motorcycle hits deer
A Gardner couple was killed and one person was injured after a motorcycle hit a deer on Interstate 35 near 167th Street Saturday night.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, Jason Huen, 37, and Julie Huen, 27, were traveling northbound on I-35 when they struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle just before 9:30 p.m.
The couple was thrown from the motorcycle after striking a nearby guardrail.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was injured when his motorcyle struck debris from the wreck. He was brought to a hospital with minor injuries.
