Johnson County couple killed, third person hurt after motorcycle hits deer

A Gardner couple was killed and one person was injured after a motorcycle hit a deer on Interstate 35 near 167th Street Saturday night.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, Jason Huen, 37, and Julie Huen, 27, were traveling northbound on I-35 when they struck a deer that ran in front of the vehicle just before 9:30 p.m.

The couple was thrown from the motorcycle after striking a nearby guardrail.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was injured when his motorcyle struck debris from the wreck. He was brought to a hospital with minor injuries.