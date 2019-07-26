KC man accused of murder facing more charges in separate shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 40-year-old man who was charged with murder earlier this month is facing additional charges for a separate shooting that injured a victim in Kansas City, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The day before Albert Mangini was arrested on suspicion of killing 21-year-old Travon Deshaun Jones near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, Mangini allegedly shot another victim near 39th Street and Troost Avenue, the prosecutor’s office said.

In connection to the 39th Street and Troost Avenue shooting, Mangini is charged with first-degree assault, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, the prosecutor’s office announced Friday.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. July 7 to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital, where detectives later obtained a statement from him.

The victim told police he was playing soccer at Gillham Park around 7:50 p.m July 7 when he saw a man, later identified as Mangini, who appeared to be trying to steal the victim’s bag. The two began to fight, court records said. As they fought, the victim said a gun fell out of the man’s waistband, and the man picked up the gun and reportedly fired a shot.

The victim said he ran away and asked a bystander call the police.

Later that night, the victim reported walking home when he encountered the man again at 39th Street and Troost Avenue. The man followed him to 39th Street and The Paseo, court records said, and the man allegedly shot the victim one time in the abdomen.

Court records said video from a city camera captured part of the incident. It reportedly showed one man chasing another across 39th Street and a brief altercation before one of the men “takes what appears to be a shooting stance,” according to court records.

A police officer who was in the area at the time said she was responding to a call when she saw from her vehicle the victim waving at her and pointing at the man. The officer said she recognized the man as Mangini from a previous call, court records said, but was unable to stop and investigate.

Mangini was arrested on July 8 following the fatal shooting at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. In that case, he is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The killing was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

Mangini declined to give a statement to police and requested a lawyer after his arrest. Court records said he has multiple prior felony convictions that included a 2017 felony in Audrain County for resisting arrest.

Mangini remains in the Jackson County jail. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.